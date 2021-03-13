Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

