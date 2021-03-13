Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,189 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBSS opened at $91.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.