Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 961,000 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the February 11th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAND opened at $60.03 on Friday. Pandion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

PAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

