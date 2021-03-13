Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0202

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $926,293.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 610,114,239 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

