Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,125 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.32% of Paramount Group worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 290,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 53,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,918. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

