Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post $28.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the highest is $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,175 shares of company stock worth $484,294. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.