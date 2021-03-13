Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post $28.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the highest is $57.50 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $174.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.81 million, with estimates ranging from $156.75 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $86,257.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,175 shares of company stock worth $484,294. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

