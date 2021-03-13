Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 6.28% of Park City Group worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Park City Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254. The company has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a PE ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.