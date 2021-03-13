PARSIQ Price Reaches $1.12 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $122.74 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00062437 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

