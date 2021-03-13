PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.47 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,745.55 or 0.02848908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $141.47 million and $6.34 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.12 or 0.00654664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025083 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 81,045 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

