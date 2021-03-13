PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.74 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,744.87 or 0.02900470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $141.41 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00651808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00066066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00025592 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 81,045 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

