Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $730.25 million and $77.74 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 730,112,954 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.