PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Jackson Square Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156,442 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of PayPal worth $628,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.35. 7,609,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

