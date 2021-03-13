PayPie (PPP) Price Up 120.6% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 157.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $1,405.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 120.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.