Paytomat Hits Market Capitalization of $119,905.13 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $119,905.13 and approximately $3,005.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

