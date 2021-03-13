Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Pentair worth $15,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

