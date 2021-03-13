Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,180 shares of company stock worth $6,057,604. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $274.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,017.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.