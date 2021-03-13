Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Peony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,073.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Token Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,010,642 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

