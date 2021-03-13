People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Head-To-Head Survey

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for People’s United Financial and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.47, indicating a potential downside of 21.58%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential downside of 48.17%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares People’s United Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.40 $520.40 million $1.39 13.27 Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 2.61 $36.19 million $1.08 30.67

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. People’s United Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92% Dime Community Bancshares 17.14% 8.40% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Dime Community Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 28 branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

