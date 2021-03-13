Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $376.10 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $376.10 or 0.00619352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 91.4% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $5.27 million and $2.52 million worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00459398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00062075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.92 or 0.00512020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

