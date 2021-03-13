PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 200.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PKI stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.51. 4,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.