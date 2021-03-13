Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 200,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,681,000 after acquiring an additional 96,317 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.83. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

