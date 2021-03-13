Perlin (PERL) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $76.99 million and $49.41 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00048877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00662909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars.

