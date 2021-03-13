Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $352.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 7.04% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $352,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 268,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,380. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

