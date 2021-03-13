Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 3,931 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.21. 6,114,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,878. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

