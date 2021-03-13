Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 7,010 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.14. 3,182,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,070. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $278.27 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

