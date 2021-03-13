PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Financial Survey

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PetroChina alerts:

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PetroChina and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.20 $6.61 billion $3.59 10.78 Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 9.18 $21.64 million $0.57 28.81

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 1 2 5 1 2.67 Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10

PetroChina presently has a consensus price target of $47.30, indicating a potential upside of 22.25%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. PetroChina pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats PetroChina on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 57,800 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 4,908 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 4,424 oil wells and 484 natural gas wells, as well as proved undeveloped reserves of 7,037 thousand barrels of oil; 28,498 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,344 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,131 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.