Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,438,500 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 3,571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.91. 137,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,690. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.