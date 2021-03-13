Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.