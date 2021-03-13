PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Brokerages predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $249.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.90 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

