Phantasma (SOUL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $759,975.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Phantasma has a market cap of $53.89 million and approximately $759,975.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.37 or 1.00110560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00085680 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007743 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

