Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

