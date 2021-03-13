Phore Trading Up 76.2% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 76.2% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $26,758.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,589,156 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

