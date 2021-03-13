Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Phreesia worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $61.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

