Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00018631 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $4.78 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.00462340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00062161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00081509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00531995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,350,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,664 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

