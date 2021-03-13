Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 629,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the February 11th total of 1,261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PILBF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PILBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 106,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

