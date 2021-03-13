Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. 7,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

