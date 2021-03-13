Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

