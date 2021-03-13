Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

