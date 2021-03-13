Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,005 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.13. 23,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

