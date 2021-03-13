Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 14,976 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $86.43. 39,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

