Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 333,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

