Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $51.79. 140,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.