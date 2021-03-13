Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.17. 48,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,416. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

