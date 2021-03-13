Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,770. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.