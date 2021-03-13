Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 562.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

