Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Invests $3 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,931,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

