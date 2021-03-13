Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.8% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,133.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,065. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.43, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.