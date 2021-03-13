Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 19.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

DOV stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

