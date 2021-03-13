Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 33,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.88. 164,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,535. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

