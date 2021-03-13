Pivot Token (PVT) Trading 40.5% Higher This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $2.03 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.13 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.